Build concrete walls

Several retaining walls have collapsed during the monsoon in Bangala colony and Vijay Nagar in Totu area. The MC should build concrete retaining walls wherever the walls have collapsed. The authorities concerned also need to look into the issues of garbage collection and water supply in the area. —Kundan, Totu

Solan bypass lane develops cracks

The service lane of the four-lane highway at Solan bypass, near the police station, has developed cracks. Widening of these cracks can lead to the sinking of the road. The authorities concerned should immediately begin its repair work. — Sumit, Solan

Dogs at market entrance

Dogs have captured the roof of the Ajiwika Bhawan, from where people enter the Tibetan market. Due to the presence of the dogs right at the entrance, many people just don’t enter the market, which is leading to a loss of business to the newly established market. The authorities concerned should sort out the problem. — Tama, Shimla

