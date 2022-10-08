Build concrete walls

Several retaining walls have collapsed during the monsoon in Bangala colony and Vijay Nagar in Totu area. The MC should build concrete retaining walls wherever the walls have collapsed. The authorities concerned also need to look into the issues of garbage collection and water supply in the area. —Kundan, Totu
Solan bypass lane develops cracks
The service lane of the four-lane highway at Solan bypass, near the police station, has developed cracks. Widening of these cracks can lead to the sinking of the road. The authorities concerned should immediately begin its repair work. — Sumit, Solan
Dogs at market entrance
Dogs have captured the roof of the Ajiwika Bhawan, from where people enter the Tibetan market. Due to the presence of the dogs right at the entrance, many people just don’t enter the market, which is leading to a loss of business to the newly established market. The authorities concerned should sort out the problem. — Tama, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list