Build, repair hostels: HP University student body

Shimla, June 3

The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Student Central Association (SCA) here today met Pro-Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Verma and apprised him of the various demands of students — maintenance of roads leading to the hostels, construction of new hostels for boys and girls, renovation of existing hostels and the provision of dustbins in the library and toilets of every department.

A delegation of the SCA, under the leadership of president Muskan, submitted a memorandum to the Pro-VC regarding their demands. They also demanded fencing of the hostel premises, installation of gym equipment in the hostels, provision of rooms for SCA meetings and outdoor and indoor sports equipment.

The Pro-VC appreciated the proactive approach of the SCA members in bringing these issues to his notice and assured the members that action to address their demands would be taken soon.

