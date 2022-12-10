Build ropeway to Ashapuri Temple

The government should consider constructing ropeway from Kosri/Draman village in Jaisinghpur tehsil to Ashapuri Temple. The eco-friendly transport mode will also help in easing traffic jams in the region. Further, it will boost the religious tourism and help the elderly in visiting the temple. Satish, Panchrukhi, Kangra

Stray cattle pose risk to commuters

There are a lot of stray cattle roaming on the road in and around Jubbal, posing a risk of accidents. The risk of collision with these cattle increases manifold in the dark after sunset. The authorities concerned should take appropriate measures to resolve the problem of stray cattle in the area. Vikram, Theog, Shimla

Private bus Conductors not issuing tickets in shimla

The government should pass strict orders for private bus operators to provide tickets to passengers. Almost every private bus operator in Shimla has stopped issuing tickets. The problem arises when the conductor forgets that he has taken money from you and asks for it again. Ramesh, Shimla

