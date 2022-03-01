Building material blocks traffic in Shimla

A large number of construction activities are being undertaken in Shimla but loading and unloading of construction material on roads leads to traffic jams, especially during the peak hours, and commuters face inconvenience. The authorities should ensure that traffic is not blocked and such exercise is undertaken during the night. — Nandini, Shimla

Construct Kids’ park in Rampur

There is a need to construct a children's park in Rampur. If this park comes up, kids would have a safe and entertaining place to spend time. There is also the need to improve sewerage system in the town. These issues should be looked into immediately. — Residents, Rampur

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com