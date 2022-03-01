Building material blocks traffic in Shimla

A large number of construction activities are being undertaken in Shimla but loading and unloading of construction material on roads leads to traffic jams, especially during the peak hours, and commuters face inconvenience. The authorities should ensure that traffic is not blocked and such exercise is undertaken during the night. — Nandini, Shimla
Construct Kids’ park in Rampur
There is a need to construct a children's park in Rampur. If this park comes up, kids would have a safe and entertaining place to spend time. There is also the need to improve sewerage system in the town. These issues should be looked into immediately. — Residents, Rampur
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...