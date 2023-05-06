Built for Rs 30 lakh, Jawali bus stand in disuse for 14 years

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 5

Jawali bus stand in Kangra district built by the state Bus Stand Management and Development Authority at a cost of Rs 30.58 lakh over 14 years ago has been lying in disuse. The bus stand is in a poor condition because of lack of repairs and maintenance.

As many as 80 private and HRTC buses ply from Jawali town but they do not pick up or drop passengers at the bus stand. Instead, buses take a detour from Keharian Chowk, which is one km from the bus stand, leading to resentment among locals and regular commuters. They rue that when they visit the Civil Hospital, a market or a government office, they have to walk for quite some distance as buses drop them on the outskirts of the town at the Keharian Chowk.

Sahil Kumar, president of the Jawali Beopar Mandal, says the route permits of all buses have been issued for Jawali bus stand, but none goes there.

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of the bus stand on January 19, 2004, and it was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on August 15, 2009.

Subhash Kumar, Regional Manager of HRTC (Pathankot depot), says he has directed the crew members to take buses to the stand for picking up and dropping the passengers. However, a congested approach road, haphazardly parked vehicles and roadside encroachments pose a hurdle to the bus service.

People have demanding a facelift and a proper approach for the bus stand.

Commuters a hassled lot