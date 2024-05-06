Built with rare marble, Lakshmi Narayan Temple is epitome of architecture

Raghav Guleria

Standing majestically at an elevated place in the heart of Chamba town, Laxmi Narayan Temple is known for its historical significance and architectural marvel. The temple has been built in shikhara style and garbhgriha with a small antralya. It has a mandapa like structure too. The complex includes six temples in a row facing east from north to south and are dedicated to Lord Shiva and Vishnu. The temple was built by Sahil Varman in the 10th century AD.

The wooden chhattries (umbrella-like structures) and the wheel roof atop the temple keep the snow and cold away. The cluster of stone temples boasts of Lord Vishnu idol made of a rare marble, which was, as is believed brought from Vindhyachal Mountains.

The temple is the finest example of structural versatility and intricate carving on sand stones. Keeping in view its historical, cultural and archaeological importance, the temple has been declared a protected monument by the Government of India. This national treasure is under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). According to ASI officials the temple has been restored and renovated by them from time to time.

Lakshmi Narayana Temple has continued to occupy a larger-than-life status for the Rajas, who succeeded to the throne of Chamba. Raja Balabhadra Verma placed the metallic image of Garuda, the mount of Lord Vishnu on a high pillar at the main gate of the temple. Raja Chhatra Singh included gilded pinnacles in the temple tops in 1678 after Aurangzeb ordered to demolish the shrine.

Later Rajas also made invaluable contributions to the temple complex. The entrance porch of the temple known as vaikuntha dwar, was raised by Raja Chhatra Singh in 1678 AD. The temple complex has Radha Krishna Temple, built by Rani Sarda, wife of Raja Jeet Singh, in 1825 AD, Shiva Temple, built by Sahil Verman and Gauri Shankar Temple, built by Yugkar Varman, son of Sahil Verman.

