Bulk drug, medical devices parks among Central projects: Anurag

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that the bulk drug park and the medical devices park were the two mega projects that the Central Government had given to Himachal. The projects being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would strengthen road infrastructure and provide good connectivity in the state, he added.

Job creation priority of Prime Minister Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur handed over appointment letters to new recruits at a Rozgar Mela held here on Tuesday

The programme was part of the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation

He said that India did not want any of its neighbours to be a failed state and Pakistan had no right to sponsor terrorism in India.

“Pakistan is today paying a heavy price for supporting terrorism. Irrespective of who is in power in India, Pakistan does not have the right to support terrorist activities here,” he said when asked about the turmoil in Pakistan. He added the situation in Pakistan was going from bad to worse, but those in power there must check terrorism.

Reacting to attempts by the Opposition to forge unity, Anurag said the people of the country had rejected the “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) as the leaders of these political parties only play musical chairs, with an eye on the post of prime minister.

He said, “People know that a leader like Modi ji, who has served them selflessly for 22 years, can lead the nation.”

Anurag claimed that the BJP would form the next government by winning more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.