Bulk drug park boon for Himachal Pradesh, says CM

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 25

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Union Government had sanctioned a bulk drug park for Himachal Pradesh which would prove to be a boon to the economy of the state.

“With the setting up of this park, India’s dependence on China for raw materials would become negligible. Thousands of crores of rupees would be saved as the pharma companies in Himachal would get raw material in the state itself. Manufacturing of medicines would become cheaper, thereby reducing their cost,” informed the CM while virtually addressing the members of State Pharmacy Council from Kasauli on Pharmacist Day today.

The CM said the pharmacists played a crucial role during the pandemic. After the doctor, it was the pharmacist on whom the patients have maximum faith.

He said the pharmacists have to serve the people keeping in mind various aspects like medicine not having any adverse effect on the health of a person.

Thakur said while virtually addressing Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally at Mandi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had admired the potential of Himachal in pharmacy sector and said that Himachal’s identity as a world pharmacy would be strengthened with this bulk drug park.

“Baddi has emerged as the biggest pharma hub of Asia and the medicines manufactured during the pendemic were supplied throughout the world,” he added.

He said a Medical Device Park was also being set up at Nalagarh at a cost of Rs 349 crore. It has been approved and MoUs worth crores of rupees have been signed. This would provide employment to about 10,000 people.

The CM also launched the portal of Pharmacy Council.

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said September 25 was celebrated as World Pharmacist Day across the world to honour pharmacists.

He said the Day was celebrated for the first time in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation in Istanbul to encourage the role of pharmacists in improving health of people across the world.

