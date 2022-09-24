Bureaucrats calling shots in Himachal Pradesh: MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Anirudh Singh, AICC secretary and Kasumpti MLA, today said that the bureaucracy was calling the shots in Himachal Pradesh.

Anirudh, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Officer are running the show in the BJP government and the Chief Minister and other ministers are not taking any decision. Still worse, the government has reversed more than 200 decisions taken by bureaucrats.”

He accused the government of bias against Kasumpti while granting funds and projects under the Smart City Mission. He alleged, “Leave aside giving new projects to Kasumpti, a deliberate attempt has been made to starve ongoing projects of funds to delay their completion.”

He claimed that a majority of development works in Kasumpti had been undertaken under the MLA Priority Fund Scheme or were funded by NABARD. “The Rs 764 crore 24X7 water supply project for Shimla city was approved during the Congress rule but the work on it has not yet started,” he said.

#Shimla