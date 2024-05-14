Manali: Burglars make off with cash, ornaments from temple

Kullu, May 13
Miscreants decamped with silver ornaments and cash from the donation box of Shuru temple in the Manali subdivision on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The burglars also took along the CCTV, DVR and LED screen installed in the temple in the heist.
Sources said no caretaker or guard was present in the temple at night.A large number of devotees from Manali and Kullu visit the temple.
Temple priest Kishan Chand told the police that a woman from the village informed him on Friday morning that the locks of the temple were broken. The complainant added that when they reached the temple, the main door and the donation box were broken. After this, the members of the temple committee and “kardar” (caretaker) were informed about the incident. Things were scattered in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The thieves decamped with Rs 25,000 and silver and brass ornaments and total stolen articles were worth about Rs 2.25 lakh, including the cash.
The temple is located in the middle of the village. The gold ornaments of the goddess were kept at another secure place, called “bhandar”, and the burglars did not attempt to steal those.
Police probe on
The police recorded statements and interrogated some people in the case.
Manali DSP KD Sharma said a case had been registered and further investigations were on. He added that a CCTV installed adjacent to the temple was being analysed.
