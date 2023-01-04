Burglary at Mandi temple

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 3

Miscreants burgled a temple of deity Magru Mahadev at Chhatri in Mandi district on Sunday night.

According to the police, the miscreants broke the donation box kept in the temple containing a huge amount of money. The police team yesterday visited the temple to collect evidence. They would examine the CCTV camera footage to identify miscreants. A case has been registered.