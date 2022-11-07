Burning issues ignored by BJP, says Himachal LoP Mukesh Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 6

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today ridiculed the BJP manifesto, saying that it did not address the burning issues of unemployment and inflation, besides the problems being faced by employees, farmers and horticulturists.

Agnihotri said the BJP had not studied the manifesto before releasing it. “The party had a full five-year term to work for people and address their issues’, he said, adding that while the BJP was questioning the source of funding for the promises made by the Congress, it had not clarified from where they would fund their promises.

Agnihotri said the Congress was clear on reviving the old pension scheme for its employees, but the BJP is silent on the issue. They should clarify whether they were in favour or against the OPS, he said.

