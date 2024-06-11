Burnt trees on roadside pose danger to commuters

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan,June 10

A number of trees, which were burnt in forest fires, on the roadside are posing a threat to commuters. These trees are facing the risk of being uprooted.

A large number of such trees lie precariously perched along the roads. Travelling on the Dharampur-Solan National Highway, main district roads such as the Sanawar-Dharampur stretch, Dagshai-Dosarka stretch and link roads in Kasauli subdivision has become unsafe as the threat of these trees falling looms over commuters.

Flames rise after a fire broke out in a forest near Solan on Sunday night. Dry weather has aggravated the condition in several parts of the district. PTI

The defence authorities axed a few such trees on the Dosarka-Dagshai road on Monday as these were posing a threat to commuters after being burnt in the forest fires. These kind of trees also cause a hindrance in the smooth movement of the defence vehicles.

“The forest area around Dagshai has been bearing the brunt of forest fires for the past three days. The fires have charred the forest land and roots of several trees have been exposed. Such trees can fall in rain as well as during windy conditions,” said Ravi, a resident of Dagshai, who was travelling to Dharampur.

Forest fires will also trigger soil erosion in the monsoon and will further damage the road where a large chunk of the soil will erode. The top layer of the forest floor has been charred and the bare forest will face further damage.

Residents said with schoolchildren also commuting on the Dagshai-Dosarka road, there is a need to clear the partially uprooted trees.

Electricity poles as well Internet cables have faced substantial damage due to forest fires in Dharampur, Dagshai and areas around Kasauli.

The residents added that the Forest Department should remove the vulnerable trees to avoid any kind of damage. More than 40 major forest fires have been reported in Solan Forest Division this season.

