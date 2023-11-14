Bus catches fire amid Hamirpur fireworks

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 13

A bus parked at the bus stand here caught fire on Diwali night. It is suspected that the fire erupted due to fire crackers but the reason is yet to be confirmed. The bus was owned by Soni Tour and Travel Company here.

Fire Officer Ravinder Chaudhary said that a firefighting team reached the site within few minutes and extinguished the fire. He added that delay could have resulted in the fire spreading to more buses standing near the burning bus. The loss is estimated at Rs 10 lakh as 70 per cent of the bus was damaged.

