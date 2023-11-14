Bus catches fire amid Hamirpur fireworks

Hamirpur, November 13
A bus parked at the bus stand here caught fire on Diwali night. It is suspected that the fire erupted due to fire crackers but the reason is yet to be confirmed. The bus was owned by Soni Tour and Travel Company here.
Fire Officer Ravinder Chaudhary said that a firefighting team reached the site within few minutes and extinguished the fire. He added that delay could have resulted in the fire spreading to more buses standing near the burning bus. The loss is estimated at Rs 10 lakh as 70 per cent of the bus was damaged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers
The pipes will be pushed in using the horizontal drilling eq...
Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana
AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...
Man found hanging after getting thrashed by girlfriend's family in UP village
The family members of the deceased have accused the girl's f...