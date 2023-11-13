 Bus catches fire at Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur : The Tribune India

No casualty reported; possibility of firecrackers causing the accident not ruled out

Photo for representation purpose only. File photo.



PTI

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), November 13

A parked bus went up in flames in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Diwali night, with officials not ruling out firecrackers causing the incident at the local bus stand. No casualty was reported.

On receiving information about the fire, which broke out around 8:30 pm, a team of fire-fighters was rushed to the spot and it was brought under control in about 30 minutes, Fire Officer Rajendra Chaudhry said on Monday.

The cause behind the fire in the private bus is yet to be ascertained but the possibility of firecrackers causing it cannot be ruled out, the officials said.

