Bus driver held for molesting school student in Palampur

Palampur, September 22
A schoolbus driver has been arrested in connection with the molestation of a Class XI student of a local school.
The police said on complaints of the school principal and parents of the victims, the driver was arrested. The crime, committed by driver, came to light after the girl disclosed it to her parents and principal of the school.
The police said when all students got down from the bus, the driver called the victim and caught her hand. However, the girl escaped. Later, the principal called the parents of the victim to the school and the matter was reported to the police.
The parents told the police that the matter was serious and the school management as well as the police should take action against the driver. They said despite government orders, CCTV cameras were not installed in the bus. The driver-conductor verification was not done.
DSP Gurbachan Singh said the police had arrested the driver under section 354A of the IPC and different sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation is in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...