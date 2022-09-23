Bus driver held for molesting school student in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 22

A schoolbus driver has been arrested in connection with the molestation of a Class XI student of a local school.

The police said on complaints of the school principal and parents of the victims, the driver was arrested. The crime, committed by driver, came to light after the girl disclosed it to her parents and principal of the school.

The police said when all students got down from the bus, the driver called the victim and caught her hand. However, the girl escaped. Later, the principal called the parents of the victim to the school and the matter was reported to the police.

The parents told the police that the matter was serious and the school management as well as the police should take action against the driver. They said despite government orders, CCTV cameras were not installed in the bus. The driver-conductor verification was not done.

DSP Gurbachan Singh said the police had arrested the driver under section 354A of the IPC and different sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation is in progress.

