Schoolbus guard booked for molesting UKG student in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, December 15

The Una police have arrested a security guard deployed on a school bus by a private school under the POCSO Act for molesting a UKG child.

The victim’s mother complained to the police. The incident took place when four-year-old girl was alone in the bus. She complained that this was the second such instance. She had reported the matter to the school authorities on the first occasion. But the authorities had not taken any action against him.

According to a press release by the district police, a case under Section 354-A of the IPC and under the POCSO Act has been registered against the security guard.

#una