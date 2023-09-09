Bus overturns near Theog, 15 hurt

Shimla, September 8
A bus overturned at Sainj near Theog in Shimla district on Friday, leaving around 15 passengers injured. The bus was heading towards Throch from Shimla when it met with an accident and overturned.
The injured were given treatment at the Civil Hospital, Theog. No passenger was injured seriously.
