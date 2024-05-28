Bus-truck collision leaves 10 school students injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Mandi, May 28
In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, a collision between a private school bus and a truck at Jogindernagar in Mandi on Mandi-Pathankot highway, resulted in minor injuries to ten students.
Preliminary reports suggest that the private school bus, carrying around 20 students in the area, collided with the truck, causing damage to both vehicles.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and administered first aid and transported the injured to nearby hospitals for further medical treatment.
Confirming the same, Padhar DSP Dinesh Kumar said around 10 students received minor injuries in this incident. A case has been registered and investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the incident.
