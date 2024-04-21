Bus tyres come off, close shave for 35

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 20

Thirty-five passengers had a close shave when the rear tyres of a moving private bus got detached on the Palar-Rajgarh road in Sangrah subdivision of Sirmaur on Saturday.

A potentially catastrophic situation was avoided as the rear tyres of Deepu Coach, en route from Nahan to Nohradhar, got dislodged near Dungi village.

Despite frightening scenario, the driver managed to avoid the bus tumbling into a ravine. The incident disrupted traffic movement along the Sangrah-Paler-Nohradhar road, affecting not only private vehicles, but also services operated by the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

The obstruction on the road prompted the local authorities to divert traffic via the Haripurdhar route. Efforts by the local administration saw traffic restored along the Sangrah-Nohradhar route, connecting various key destinations, including Rajgarh, Solan and Shimla via Palar, by 9.30 am today.

The incident came close on the heels of a similar occurrence in Mandi district recently, when both rear tyres of an HRTC bus were dislodged.

