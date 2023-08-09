Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

Solan, August 9
The Shimla-Chandigarh National was opened for buses this afternoon. This has come as a major relief for passenger buses as they were forced to take longer detours from Nahan.
Anand Dhaiya, project director, National Highways Authority of India, confirmed that the highway has been opened for passenger buses this afternoon.
The officials assessed the stability of the 5m temporary road carved out by cutting the hill at Chakki Mor before taking this decision. The movement of heavy vehicles like trucks was still prohibited on the road.
Passenger buses, both government as well as private, of various states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Delhi, etc. used the highway today besides those from the state.
