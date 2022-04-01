Buses block New Shimla roads

The HRTC plies big buses on the narrow and serpentine roads of New Shimla, which choke the roads and lead to traffic snarls. The corporation should ply smaller buses on these roads to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

— Kiran, New Shimla

shortage of Water affecting hotel biz

The reduced supply of water (every alternate day) is affecting the hotel industry in Shimla. The business of hotels has suffered a lot during the pandemic. All hotels need to do good business this summer to get back on track. However, the shortage will hit the business. The authorities concerned need to ensure good and regular supply of water in the coming season. — Mohinder, Shimla

What our readers say

