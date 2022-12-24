Buses with contract carriage permit plying illegally in Kangra

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 23

Private buses having contract carriage permits are operating illegally from various towns of Kangra and Mandi districts and causing huge losses to the state exchequer every day.

An official of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) says that over 100 such buses are plying from Kangra and Mandi districts to New Delhi, Chandigarh, and other destinations. As per a contract carriage permit, these buses can pick up passengers only from their starting station but the bus operators are violating rules and picking up passengers on the way from towns such as Baijnath, Paprola, Palampur, Kangra, Dehra Gopipur and Una. These buses require stage carriage permit for such operations.

The official says that stage carriage buses pay state road tax that is charged from passengers. However, contract carriage buses do not pay this tax and instead pay tax on the basis of days they operate vehicles. The tax paid by contract carriage vehicles is much less than the state road tax.

“As per the policy of the state government, HRTC buses have to operate from designated bus stands. On the other hand, buses being operated illegally start from any place, including Baijnath, Jogindernagar and Bir,” he adds.

He says that the fares of HRTC buses are fixed. “Since contract carriage buses do not pay state road tax, they operate as per the convenience of customers and charge fares as per their suitability.” He adds that the higher authorities are aware of the malpractice but no steps have been initiated to check it. Most of such buses are registered in Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri says that he is aware of the matter and necessary action is being taken to check buses operating illegally. He adds that he has also directed Transport Department officials to take immediate action against violators.

#Kangra #Palampur