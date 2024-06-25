Busy roads pedestrians’ nightmare

PEDESTRIANS face a lot of difficulties in fetching essentials from the market as roads leading to Kasauli are choked with vehicles during the weekends. This has been causing a great deal of inconvenience to locals. Arterial roads should be carved out in the interest of the area residents. Rinku, Kasauli

Garbage ruining forested area in Solan

THE dumping of garbage on the side of the hill near the sewerage treatment plant on the Shimla bypass is causing a lot of damage to the forest. The debris along the slope is not just an eyesore, it has also completely damaged the tree cover. This must be stopped. The authorities concerned should take cognisance of the matter. Anirudh, Solan

Monkey menace at Summer Hill

THE monkey menace in the town has become a big problem for the shopkeepers in Summer Hill. Monkeys take away vegetables, fruits and other edible items from shops here, causing losses to the shopkeepers. The authorities concerned are requested to do something in this regard. Ranjit, Shimla

