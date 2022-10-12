Buttar's songs leave audience spellbound

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 11

Singer Maninderjeet Buttar captivated the audience during the star night on the sixth cultural evening of the Kullu Dasehra festival at Kala Kendra here yesterday. Spectators were prompted to dance to his peppy Punjabi numbers. Despite rain, the artistes continued to perform and the audience also remained glued to their seats, except for a few who left when the rain started.

Famous folk singer Inder Jeet impressed the audience with an outstanding performance. He also made the chief guest dance on stage on his melodious songs. Geeta Bhardwaj and Hitender Sahayak also entertained the viewers with their spectacular performances. The troupe from Malaysia also presented a glimpse of their culture. The artistes from Punjab performed Bhangra.

A performance by Lal Singh, Rahul Sharma, Hijakar and Rishabh from the Vandana Kala Manch of Shimla left the audience spellbound. The audience appreciated the performances of MS Thakur, Indubala, Amar, Hemraj Bhardwaj, Kuljeet Thakur, Dharmendra Sharma, Devika, Gopal Choudhary and others, besides Pawan, Ravi Kumar, Akshay, Annaya, Khem Raj, Hemlata, Arpita and Hitender.

