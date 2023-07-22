By weight or box? CM Sukhu, minister disagree on sale mode

Tribune News Service

sSubhash Rajta

Shimla, July 21

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has reiterated that apple will be sold by weight and any commission agent not adhering to the system would be penalised. “The government is firm on its decision to sell apple by weight. If commission agents are found violating the rule, strict action will be taken against them, including the cancellation of their licence,” said the Horticulture Minister here today.

CM’s stand hurting growers: SKM Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM) says that the Chief Minister allowing arhtiyas to sell through old system along with by weight has hurt the apple growers. SKM convener Harish Chauhan said the Chief Minister’s stand on the issue had caused confusion among stakeholders and several arhtiyas had gone back to selling the fruit on the basis of number of boxes against which the growers had been agitating for long.

Even as the Horticulture Minister is firmly sticking to the decision that was taken after several rounds of discussions with all stakeholders, including the commission agents, confusion has set in following the meeting of commission agents with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday evening. In the meeting, the Chief Minister allowed the arhtiyas to sell apple by weight or through old system (on the basis of the number of boxes).

Following the meeting with the Chief Minister, much of the trade in the mandis was done through old system today. “Small-sized apple is coming to the market at this time, so most growers wanted to sell it through old system,” said an arhtiya from Bhattakufar fruit mandi.

Toughening his stand against the commission agents for not selling the fruit by weight, Negi made it clear that there can’t be two rules to sell apple in the mandis and the commission agents will have to sell by weight. “If they don’t agree, we will cancel their licence and will bring arhtiyas from outside to sell the fruit. We will not give in to any pressure tactics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanyukt Kisan Manch issued a press release saying that the CM allowing arhtiyas to sell through old system along with by weight has hurt the apple growers. SKM convener Harish Chauhan said the CM’s stand on the issue had caused confusion among stakeholders and several arhtiyas had gone back to selling the fruit on the basis of number of boxes, against which the growers had been agitating for a long time.

“The Horticulture Minister is standing with the growers but unfortunately the Chief Minister seems to be siding with the commission agents,” said Chauhan, adding that the growers would again hit the street if the decision to sell apple by weight was not implemented completely.

#Shimla