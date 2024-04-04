Byelection nominee Sudhir seeks Dhumal’s blessings

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 3

Sudhir Sharma, former minister and BJP candidate from Dharamsala Assembly constituency, met former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal at his residence at Sameerpur near here today. It is learnt that Sudhir Sharma sought blessings of the veteran leader for his success in the byelection.

Dhumal and his son parliamentarian Anurag Thakur wield considerable influence among BJP leaders and workers. Anurag was instrumental in construction of international cricket stadium in Dharamsala. It is learnt that Dhumal had assured support to Sudhir Sharma.

Sudhir was accompanied by some of his friends and BJP leaders.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Hamirpur #Prem Kumar Dhumal