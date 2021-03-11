Bypass needed to ease traffic

The lack of bypass on highways in Una town has been causing traffic congestion and road accidents. People travelling in personal vehicles from Hamirpur to Chandigarh, Hoshiarpur to Nangal or Chandigarh to Dharamsala, besides to Chintpurni, Jwalaji and Deotsidh have to pass through Una. The overbridge proposal for Una city has also been hanging fire for many years, causing inconvenience to commuters and locals. — Baldev Chand, Una

School work in limbo

two additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Kalhog, on the way to Chail from Kandaghat, have not been completed in the last 10 years. The lack of space is causing a lot of inconvenience to students.

— Rajan, Kandaghat

Traffic situation worsening

the traffic situation is worsening every year. The huge flow of tourists and the ongoing summer festival has added to the woes of locals. Students and office-goers, in particular, have to face traffic jams on a regular basis. The authorities should make an efficient strategy to deal with the problem. — Monika, Shimla

