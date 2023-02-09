Bypass proposed to ease congestion in Baijnath, Paprola

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 8

The state government will construct a bypass for Baijnath and Paprola, two important towns of the Kangra district. This was disclosed by Kishori Lal, Baijnath MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, while addressing newsmen here today.

Kishori Lal said the seven-kilometer-long bypass had been proposed to ease traffic congestion in the twin towns of Baijnath and Paprola.

He said that bypass construction was his commitment made during the election with the people to end the problem of frequent traffic jams. He added that regular traffic jams in both the towns not only caused inconvenience to the public but adversely affected the business of locals.

He said under the new plan, road would be diverted from Toshi Jong and join the NH near the Card Board factory. It would be a two-lane highway. There would be minimum dislocations as most of the land on way is either barren or forest.

He said the Public Works Department had already prepared a detailed project report which would be submitted to the National Agriculture Bank for Rural Development of (NABRD) or the Central Road Fund Project (CRF) for funding.

Kishori Lal said he would request Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the early clearance of the project from these agencies.

Kishori Lal said earlier it was expected that the NHAI would construct the bypass for these towns at the time of upgrade of the national highway into a four-lane highway. However, at the last moment, the NHAI changed the alignment of the highway and abandoned the project.