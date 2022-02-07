Bypass to cut Shimla-Kaza distance by 105 km

Dipender Manta
Mandi, February 6
The Public Works Department is geared up to construct a 72-km-long bypass from Kafnu in Kinnaur district to Mud village in Lahaul and Spiti. When completed, the bypass will reduce the travel distance between Shimla and Kaza by 105 km. At present, the travel distance between Shimla and Kaza by road is 460 km via Sumdo, close to the China border in Lahaul and Spiti.
TENDER FOR CONSTRUCTION SOON
Soon, the tender will be floated for the construction of the bypass road. It will also give impetus to the tourism sector in the Spiti region because it will provide an easy access to tourists from the Kinnaur side to Spiti. Ram Lal Markanda, Technical Education Minister
72 km road length
The bypass will connect NH-5 at Bhawa with NH-505 near Atargo Bridge in Spiti. The 44-km length of the road project falls under Kinnaur district, while 28 km length in Lahaul and Spiti. Tashi Gyamcho, Xen, PWD, Kaza
Tashi Gyamcho, XEN, PWD at Kaza, told The Tribune, “The decks have been cleared for the construction of the Kafnu-Mud bypass road project.”
“The state government has approved Rs 9 crore to deposit the net present value of forestland to the Forest Department to acquire land for the road project. As much as Rs 8 crore had been received by the PWD earlier. Soon, the PWD will deposit this amount to the department. Thereafter, the land acquisition process will begin for the road project,” he said.
“The bypass road will connect NH-5 at Kafnu with NH-505 near Atargu Bridge in the Spiti region. The 44 km length of the road project falls under Kinnaur district, while 28 km length in Lahaul and Spiti,” he added.
Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda, who is also the MLA of Lahaul and Spiti, said, “The bypass is strategically important as it will provide an easy access to the Army to the China border in Lahaul and Spiti district.”
“Soon, the tender will be floated for the construction of the bypass road. It will also give impetus to the tourism sector in the Spiti region because it will provide an easy access to tourists from the Kinnaur side to Spiti,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...