Bypass to cut Shimla-Kaza distance by 105 km

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 6

The Public Works Department is geared up to construct a 72-km-long bypass from Kafnu in Kinnaur district to Mud village in Lahaul and Spiti. When completed, the bypass will reduce the travel distance between Shimla and Kaza by 105 km. At present, the travel distance between Shimla and Kaza by road is 460 km via Sumdo, close to the China border in Lahaul and Spiti.

The red dotted line shows the proposed bypass. Map not to scale

Tashi Gyamcho, XEN, PWD at Kaza, told The Tribune, “The decks have been cleared for the construction of the Kafnu-Mud bypass road project.”

“The state government has approved Rs 9 crore to deposit the net present value of forestland to the Forest Department to acquire land for the road project. As much as Rs 8 crore had been received by the PWD earlier. Soon, the PWD will deposit this amount to the department. Thereafter, the land acquisition process will begin for the road project,” he said.

“The bypass road will connect NH-5 at Kafnu with NH-505 near Atargu Bridge in the Spiti region. The 44 km length of the road project falls under Kinnaur district, while 28 km length in Lahaul and Spiti,” he added.

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda, who is also the MLA of Lahaul and Spiti, said, “The bypass is strategically important as it will provide an easy access to the Army to the China border in Lahaul and Spiti district.”

“Soon, the tender will be floated for the construction of the bypass road. It will also give impetus to the tourism sector in the Spiti region because it will provide an easy access to tourists from the Kinnaur side to Spiti,” he said.

