Bypass turned into garbage dump

The bypass in Hamirpur town has turned into a garbage dumping site. Stink emanating from garbage in the area is causing inconvenience to residents of the town and nearby villages. The authorities concerned should clean the area at the earliest and take action against people who are dumping garbage along the road. Ravinder, Hamirpur
Drug menace in Theog
Drug menace, including the use of ‘chitta’, is rising in Theog and its surrounding areas. Many youth in the area are getting addicted to the contraband. The authorities concerned should take steps to spread awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse and take strict action against drug peddlers. Suresh, Theog, Shimla
Reduction in HRTC taxi fares sought
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has increased fares of its taxis plying in Shimla by about 40 per cent. Such a sharp hike in cab fares is unacceptable and the HRTC should slash them to provide relief to people. Nagrik Manch, Shimla
