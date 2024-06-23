Bypoll result of BJP’s conspiracy: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh today termed the BJP’s allegation that the Congress had forced the byelections on the state as baseless. She said that in fact it was the BJP that had hatched a conspiracy to topple the Congress government and forced the byelections on the state.

“The BJP had lured three Independent MLAs to resign and join the party. This is the reason why the state is facing the byelections and the BJP is responsible for all this,” she added.

Pratibha asked the party workers to unite and put in their best efforts in the forthcoming three Assembly byelections.

“The byelections are an opportunity to save democracy in the state and strengthen public opinion, which is in favour of the Congress and need to be saved from any conspiracy hatched by the BJP,” she added.

She said that the Congress government was dedicated to public welfare and it had created history by restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) and granting a honorarium of Rs 1,500 per month to women aged between 18 and 60 years. She urged employees and women to extend their full support to the Congress. She alleged that the BJP was using cheap tactics to destabilise the Congress government, which had full majority in the state.

“The recent byelections to six Assembly seats were also a result of the failed BJP conspiracy to destablise the Congress government. Now, the three byelections are also being held due to a mischief played by the BJP. The opposition party will lose the three byelections as well,” said Pratibha.

She urged the Congress office-bearers from Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh to work unitedly for the party candidates in the three Assembly segments.”

She added, “The Congress will win all three seats and the number of our MLAs will rise to 41 from 38.”

