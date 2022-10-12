Cabinet approves 104 posts of MO (Dental)

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

The government today decided to create and fill 104 posts of Medical Officer (Dental) on a contract basis to provide specialized dental health care facilities to people.

Major decisions Draft MoU with Alliance Air to start flights on Shimla-Kullu-Shimla (four times a week) and Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla (three times a week) routes approved

22 homoeopathic health centres under Ayush Department to be opened

Nod to filling 164 posts of Technical Assistant in Panchayati Raj Department

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here. Out of the 104 posts, 50 per cent would be filled through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the remaining batchwise.

To boost tourism and provide better connectivity to the residents of the state, the Cabinet approved the draft MoU with Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. to start flights on Shimla-Kullu-Shimla (four times a week) and Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla (three times a week) routes.

The Cabinet decided to open 22 homoeopathic health centres under the Ayush Department in various parts of the state, besides creating and filling 22 posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officers to manage these centres.

The Cabinet gave nod to filling 164 (newly created) posts of Technical Assistant in the Panchayati Raj Department through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet gave approval to providing monthly salary on the basis of daily rate on a par with Class III employees (at present Rs 396 per day) to Silai Adhyapikas, who have completed 12 years of continuous service in gram panchayats.

The Cabinet also approved the Himachal Pradesh News Website/ Web Portal, Advertisements and Recognition and Accreditation Policy, 2022.

