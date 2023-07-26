Cabinet approves 136 posts for IGMC

Shimla, July 25

The Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today gave the go-ahead to the launch of the Mukhyamantri Van Vistar Yojana aimed at greening barren hills to arrest soil erosion and excess run-off.

The objective of the scheme is to expand the green cover on degraded and refractory hill slopes. “To ensure the effective implementation of the yojana, a task force will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests,” said an official.

The Cabinet decided to create additional 136 posts of nursing and paramedical staff to make functional the trauma centre and the Emergency Medicine Department at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla. This would enable all related six departments of neurosurgery, radiology, plastic surgery, anaesthesia, orthopaedics and general surgery to function in three shifts round the clock.

The Cabinet also decided to fill 87 posts of different categories in various municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

It also decided to create posts of Assistant District Attorney for newly established civil courts at Dharampur and Padhar in Mandi district and Additional District and Sessions Courts at Nurpur, Dehra, Palampur, Paonta Sahib and Rohru. It also approved the filling of seven posts of Deputy District Attorney for POCSO courts and the Special CBI Court.

The Cabinet approved a hike of Rs 500 per month in the honorarium of Special Police Officers posted in border areas of the state. It also gave nod to the draft HP Municipal Corporations, Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat Maintenance of Parivar Register Rules, 2023, for maintaining proper records of families residing in urban areas. — TNS

HP Nautor Rules, 1968, to be implemented for two years

The Cabinet gave nod to the implementation of the HP Nautor Rules, 1968, for two years provided the area does not fall in the national park, sanctuary or reserved forest

It decided to examine the issue of granting lease to hydroelectric projects and submit recommendations on the lease amount

The Cabinet approved the rationalisation of charges for services provided by Lok Mitra Kendras

It gave nod to the HP GST Bill, 2023, on the analogy of the CGST Act to implement the recommendations of the GST Council

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu