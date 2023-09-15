 Cabinet approves setting up of Chayan Aayog to replace HPSSC : The Tribune India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu presides over the Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

The state government today approved setting up of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to conduct examinations for the recruitment of various Group-C posts in various departments, boards, corporations and local bodies. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

To promote rooftop solar plants, Energy policy to be amended

  • The Swarn Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, to be amended to manage power shortfall during a lean period. The new provisions will encourage installation of rooftop solar projects
  • As many as 12 posts of Mining Inspector, 24 of Assistant Mining Inspector and 38 of Mining Guards to be filled in the Industries Department
  • 50 posts of Horticulture Extension Officer, 10 posts of Statistics Assistant and eight posts of associate and assistant professors in medical colleges to be filled

The new recruitment agency would replace the now disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur. The Congress government had scrapped the commission following allegations of paper leak and irregularities in recruitment.

To begin with, the Chayan Aayog would have an IAS-rank officer as chief administrator, besides an administrator, joint director and a law officer. The new recruitment agency was being constituted on the recommendations of the Sanan committee for ensuring free, fair, transparent and merit-based selections for various group C posts in the government sector.

The Cabinet also gave nod to filling 1,226 posts of constable, including 292 women and 57 drivers, in the Police Department. These constables would form part of a special commando force, which would launch a crackdown on the drug mafia and drug traffickers.

The Cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojana-2023 and decided to allocate Rs 40 crore under the scheme for providing better loan facilities to small entrepreneurs and skilful workers like cobblers, tailors, barbers, mobile phone repair vendors, vegetable and fruit vendors.

It also decided to increase the honorarium of school management committee (SMC) appointed teachers by Rs 2,000 per month, benefiting 2,115 individuals, and that of part-time water carriers working in the Education Department from Rs 3,900 to Rs 4,400 per month with effect from April 1, 2023, thus benefiting 283 individuals.

The Cabinet decided to bring the HP Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly to address the issue of delayed decisions in revenue court cases and streamline various revenue operations like partitions, corrections, mutations, appeals and demarcations.

#Shimla

