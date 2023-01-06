Cabinet expansion on mind, CM Sukhu reaches Delhi

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, January 6
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reached Delhi to hold deliberations with the party high command regarding Cabinet expansion, sources said.
He is expected to be back in Dharamsala on Friday evening to participate in the proceedings on the last day of the Winter Session of the Assembly.
After the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri took oath, 10 Cabinet berths are to be filled. The sources said that in the first phase, eight Cabinet ministers may take oath in Shimla on January 7.
It has been nearly a month since the results of the Assembly elections were declared on December 8. The delay in the Cabinet expansion is leading to resentment among Congress leaders. Besides, the Opposition is also targeting the new government over rescinding decisions taken by the previous government without even waiting for the formation of the new Cabinet. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had yesterday targeted the government for denotifying 900 offices and institutions opened by the previous BJP government headed by him.
Sukhu has announced that some promises made by his party during the elections such as the old pension scheme and giving Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the 18 to 60 years age group in the state would be implemented in the first meeting of the full Cabinet.
Those who are likely to get Cabinet berths are two six-time MLAs Chander Kumar from Kangra, Harshvardhan Chauhan from Shillai (Sirmaur) and Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan and former minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma from Dharamsala.
The other probables are Rajesh Dharmani, three-time legislator from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, and Jagat Singh Negi from the Kinnaur constituency under the tribal quota. Young MLAs Vikramaditya Singh, who represents the Shimla (Rural) constituency, RS Bali, Nagrota MLA, and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur are also likely to be inducted.
