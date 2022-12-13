Cabinet formation after high command's approval: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that as and when the Congress high command gives the go ahead, the Cabinet would be formed. “The Cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth, professionals and people from all regions to ensure equal representation,” he added.

MLAs to join Rahul's yatra Chief Minister Sukhu said all 40 Congress MLAs and state Congress president Pratibha Singh would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16

This is to show that the Congress is there to take up the people's struggle, be it against inflation, unemployment or any other issue of their concern

He said that as soon as the Cabinet was formed, all guarantees given to the people of the state would be fulfilled in its first meeting. “However, we first need to understand the entire situation so that we can take decisions in accordance with the ground reality,” he added.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons after assuming charge at the Secretariat here, said that the Congress would introduce a transparent and corruption-free governance system.

His government would work with complete transparency and zero tolerance of corruption. “We will bring in a transparency Act so that MLAs and other elected representatives will disclose their assets and sources of income every year,” he added.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Sukhu said that shortly, a blueprint of the transparency Act would be prepared so that people get a corruption-free administration.

He said that Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla had directed them to start working to fulfil the guarantees given by the party.

On differences in the Congress over government formation, he said that there would be “perfect coordination” with the party organisation. “Our party president Pratibhaji will be arriving here shortly and all MLAs will hold consultations with her on how to proceed,” he added.

Sukhu said that he and Agnihotri shared a good rapport and would work unitedly for public welfare and smooth functioning of the government.

Employees and officers of the Secretariat accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister when he came to take charge of office. People of different walks of life also congratulated the Chief Minister on assuming office.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the HAS Officers Association and urged them to work with renewed zeal, dedication and commitment so as to come up to the expectations of people.

He said that good governance was essential for good government. “Therefore, it becomes the duty of the officers to devote time to redress the grievances of people. The officers should work to bring a pleasant change in the lives of common people.”

