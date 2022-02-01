Himachal Cabinet okays integrated drug prevention policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 31

The Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today approved the Himachal Pradesh Integrated Drug Prevention Policy to curb the drug menace.

The policy aims at curbing drug trafficking, substance abuse, cultivation, production and consumption of drugs in the state. It also aims at strengthening inter-governmental and inter-agency coordination under multi-literal cooperation mechanism by sharing seizure statistics/data, joint drug law enforcement operations and establishment of a joint interrogation centre.

It also gave approval to engaging M/s Krsnaa Diagnostic Private Ltd, Pune, the successful L-1 bidder offering the maximum discount of 40.50 per cent on the IGMC-RKS/CGHS rates for providing diagnostic services up to the Community Health Centre (CHC) level. Till now, laboratory services in the state are being provided at 24 health institutions only. The decision would facilitate patients in getting diagnostic facilities on their doorsteps.

The Cabinet also gave nod to establishing a subdivision of the Public Works Department (PWD) at the Himachal Bhawan, New Delhi, along with filling nine posts of different categories. It decided to partially amend its decision of January 14 to open a new division of the PWD at Shahpur in Kangra by including three sections—Chairi, Gaggal and Rajaul— in Gaggal subdivision.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade Government Middle School, Bahwa, in the Chachiot area to Government High School and Government High Schools at Magi, Seri Bhatwara and Bagi Bhanwas in the Seraj area of Mandi district to senior secondary schools. It also gave permission to opening an office of the Horticulture Development Officer in Balichowki Development Block of Mandi district.

It decided that the government would bear the Aadhaar card authentication charges of 25 paisa per transaction being imposed on ration card holders. This would benefit about 19.30 lakh ration card holders and the government would spend about Rs 55.58 lakh on this account.

The Cabinet also decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing the benefits of various pension schemes of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. This would benefit about 78,158 additional beneficiaries.

