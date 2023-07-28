Cabinet okays Parivar Register for urban areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 27

The state government has decided to maintain a Parivar Register in urban areas on the analogy of gram panchayats.

The Cabinet at a meeting yesterday approved the draft of the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats for the Maintenance of Parivar Register Rules, 2023.

“The objective of the government is set to be a milestone in accurate decision making for formulating plans or schemes for urban areas. It will provide vital data about families living in these regions, which will enable precise planning and better allocation of resources for various welfare schemes,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

As of now, the Parivar Register is maintained only in gram panchayats. But now even people residing in urban areas will be able to avail of the benefits of government schemes.

