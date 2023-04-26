Cabinet panel to frame policy for early appointment of teachers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

The Cabinet sub-committee on employment generation today decided to formulate a policy for the early appointment of teachers, especially in the tribal and hard areas of the state that have several posts vacant.

The committee would formulate a policy for the recruitment of teachers as a stopgap arrangement so that the studies of the students do not suffer. It would meet again on April 27 to give the final shape to the policy to be placed before the Cabinet.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur attended the meeting chaired by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

“We have arrived at a broad consensus that the recruitment of teachers needs to be expedited strictly in accordance with the rules where reservation roaster and R and P rules will be followed,” said Chauhan. This would be a stopgap arrangement till the regular appointment of teachers was made and the Cabinet would take the final call, he added.

The committee discussed various aspects of the selection of teachers in a time-bound manner with the Education and Law Secretaries. It felt that considering a large number of vacancies, it would take two years to recruit teachers if the task was left to the HP Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission.