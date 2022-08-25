Himachal Cabinet sanctions 97 posts for Nauni university

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 24

The state Cabinet has granted approval to filling 62 non-teaching posts of different categories and 35 posts of scientist in Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

This will augment the staff strength of the university and enable it to function effectively. Several posts have been lying vacant for the past several years following the retirement of employees.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel said that the filling of posts would ensure quality teaching, research and extension activities. He added that in the non-teaching category, many posts of lab assistant, technical assistant grade 2, driver, hostel attendant, junior photographer and junior scale stenographer had been sanctioned after several decades.

Chandel said that recruitment on these posts would augment human resource on the main campus and in constituent institutes.

