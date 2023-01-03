Cabinet to be expanded in due course: Sukhu at Manali

Kullu, January 2
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the Congress government had functioned smoothly for the past over 20 days and the Cabinet would be expanded in due course.
Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons after inaugurating the 11th National Level Winter Carnival at Manali, said that the government was committed to fulfilling all 10 promises made to people in a phased manner. He added that the old pension scheme (OPS) would be implemented in the very first Cabinet meeting. All women in the 18 to 60 years age group would be provided Rs 1,500 per month, as promised by the Congress during the Assembly elections
He said that the government would mainly focus on five sectors: Tourism, hydropower, industry, education and health. He added that a new scheme would be launched soon to promote all these sectors.
He said that tourism was the main economic activity in the state and the government would promote the sector. “The Winter Carnival has immense significance from the point of view of tourism, trade and preservation of traditional beliefs and culture. It provides a platform to artistes from various states to showcase their talents,” he added.
Sukhu said Mahila Mandals’ presentations represented “the rich culture of our Devbhoomi”. He added that efforts would be made to promote the carnival and an adequate budget would be provided for the purpose. — OC
Donates salary
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has contributed his first salary to the Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh
- The government has set up the fund for sponsoring higher education and financial wellbeing of orphans and destitute women
