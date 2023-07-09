Cabinet will be expanded at right time, says Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 8

The state Cabinet expansion would take place at the right time and the names of the new ministers would be cleared by the Congress high command, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today.

He said his government was committed to ensuring the welfare of people. Attacking Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said, “BJP leaders start talking about religion as elections draw near. The former CM should accept that he has to stay in the Opposition till the next Assembly elections.”

Targets former CM Thakur BJP leaders start talking about religion as elections draw near. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur should accept that he has to stay in the Opposition till the next Assembly elections. —Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

The CM said the BJP leaders were scared of the increasing popularity of the Congress government in the state. The promise of implementing the Old Pension Scheme was fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting, he said.

On the dismissal of Rahul Gandhi’s review petition, he said the Congress leader was working for the integrity of the country that was on stake due to the anti-national policies of the Centre. He said Rahul Gandhi spread the message of love and harmony among various religions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The CM laid the foundation stone of the building of Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Vibhag, a war memorial and the project to widen and improve the Kudihar-Masiana road at Masiana Chowk. The CM inaugurated a bridge over the Sukkar Khad, besides the building of the HP Transport Appellate Tribunal.

The CM addressed the people’s grievances at the Sera rest house in Nadaun and at the circuit house here.