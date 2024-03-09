Himachal Cabinet’s assent leads to end of teachers' hunger strike

Shimla, March 8
A large number of teachers appointed by the School Management Committee (SMC) heaved a sigh of relief after the Cabinet took the decision to regularise them.
A day after the Cabinet decision, the protesting teachers ended their chain hunger strike, which they had started on January 27.
In the Cabinet meeting yesterday, it was decided that 2,401 SMC teachers would be recruited through Limited Direct Recruitment on a contract basis and will be regularised in government service after completing the stipulated period as per the government policy.
It also gave its approval to fill 985 posts of lecturer for computer science.
Following the decision, the protesting teachers met Education Minister Rohit Thakur and urged him to notify the decision at the earliest.
The Education Minister is said to have assured them that the notification would be issued shortly and the process to regularise their services would start soon.
The SMC teachers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Education Minister and the entire Cabinet for agreeing to their demands.
