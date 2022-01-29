Cadet Arundhati Chandel shines

PO Cadet Arundhati Chandel of St Bede’s College, Shimla, under 1 HP NAVAL UNIT, NCC Bilaspur, has brought laurels to the college by bagging the ADG Commendation Card for her outstanding work and contribution to NCC in 2021 and achievements at the Republic Day camp 2022. She was felicitated by ADG Maj Gen JS Sandhu at the NCC Group Headquarters, Chandigarh.

Open all libraries, demands ABVP

The ABVP has demanded that libraries in each district should be opened for students with Covid SOPs in place. The ABVP said students had suffered a lot in the past two years because of the pandemic. The students’ body added that several students were preparing for academic and competitive exams and needed to visit libraries to study.

Release results of PG exams: SFI

The SFI on Friday demanded that the results of PG exams, which were conducted four months ago, be released at the earliest. The student body said delay in releasing results had become a norm, adding that students who wanted to apply for other universities were unable to do so. The SFI also said the students were finding it difficult to fill examination forms rolled out by the university.