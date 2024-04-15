Cadets to officers, journey of three Mandi lads

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

Senior Under Officer Pankaj Kumar, Cadet Warrant Officer Vinay Thakur of NCC Air Force Wing, Mandi, and Army Wing Cadet Pulkit Kapoor have been selected to become officers in the Indian Army. Cadet Warrant officer Ajay Kumar is currently undergoing training in Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and will become a flying officer in the IAF.

It is for the first time in the history of Vallabh Government College that three NCC cadets from the institute have been selected for training at the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, while one NCC cadet is already undergoing training to become a flying officer.

All three meritorious cadets have been selected under the NCC Special Entry Scheme. Pankaj Kumar, Vinay Thakur and Pulkit Kapoor have graduated from Vallabh Government College.

Vinay Thakur and Pankaj Kumar have been cadets of NCC Air Wing in Vallabh Government College, Mandi. Pulkit Kapoor has been an NCC Army cadet in college.

Vinay Thakur said Associate NCC Officer Flying Officer Dr Chaman had provided him important guidance in improving his personality in NCC and preparing for the SSB interview.

Senior Under Officer Pankaj Kumar said: “In addition to being an Associate NCC officer, Flying Officer Dr Chaman has also been the Head and Professor of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Vallabh Government College.”

Pankaj Kumar said: “I feel proud to be a disciple and cadet of Dr Chaman. Journalism and Mass Communication course has played an important role in enhancing my personality.”

Kumar has obtained his graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vallabh Government College, Mandi. Presently, he is pursuing MA in Journalism and Mass Communication from HPU.

Flying Officer Dr Chaman Lal Kranti Singh said: “In 2021, Cadet Warrant Officer Vinay Thakur and in 2022, Senior Under Officer Pankaj Kumar have represented Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate in National Republic Day Parade.”

“All three cadets have had excellent achievements in NCC institutional training, community development programmes, adventure activities, blood donation and sports competitions,” he added.

Dr Chaman said: “Pankaj belongs to Kotmoras (Dhar) panchayat of Mandi. His father Diwan Thakur is a social worker and farmer. Vinay Thakur belongs to Bijni village near Mandi. Despite the sudden death of his father, Vinay achieved his position through hard work. Vinay’s sister Nikita has also been a cadet in NCC Air Wing Mandi. Cadet Officer Pulkit Kapoor belongs to Khaliyar ward of Mandi. His mother is doing a job in the local school, while his father works in a private company.”

Under the guidance of Dr Chaman, in the last few years, more than 12 cadets have received President’s Commission as Commissioned Officers in the Air Force and Army.

