Calcium chloride and brine plant inaugurated in Shimla

Shimla, January 8

The Public Works department (PWD) has set up a plant of calcium chloride and brine, the mixture of which will be sprinkled on the roads for melting snow here in the state capital to avoid accidents.

Public Works, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inaugurated the calcium chloride and brine plant here today. He said the mixture of calcium chloride and brine will help melt the snow on the roads and footpaths, which will save elderly people and children from sustaining injury by slipping on the frozen snow on roads.

He said a solution of mixture of calcium chloride and brine will be sprinkled on the roads of Shimla city so that snow will not accumulate. “After Shimla, the Public Works Department will set up such plants in 12 heavy snowfall areas in the near future. This method is very economical and it costs only Rs 500/km (single lane).

“Now with this new method, snow will not accumulate on the roads, which will facilitate smooth flow of traffic during snowfall and the risk of accidents will also be reduced,” said Vikramaditya.

The minister said the PWD was fully prepared to deal with the problems caused by snowfall. “Modern machines are being made available in the areas of the state where there is heavy snowfall and some machines have also been taken temporarily from other departments so that there is no hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in those areas during and after snowfall,” he remarked.

