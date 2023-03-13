Calicut varsity overall champ at women's powerlifting tourney

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 12

The University of Calicut (Kerala) emerged the overall winner in the All-India Inter-University Powerlifting (Women) Championship 2022-23 that concluded here today.

Players from 88 registered teams took part in the 47-kg, 52-kg, 57-kg, 63-kg, 69-kg, 76-kg, 84-kg and 84 plus kg weight categories.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur honoured all the winners during the closing ceremony. Chandigarh University secured the overall second position while Preeti of Singhania University, Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), was adjudged the best powerlifter.

Anisha of Calicut University won the gold medal in the 47-kg weight category while Kanchan Swamy of Chandigarh University won in the 52-kg category. Shaik Sadhiya Almas of Koneru Lakshmaia Education Foundation, Hyderabad (Telangana), was adjudged winner in the 57-kg weight category. Priya of Calicut University in 63-kg and Vishnu Priya Muru Kesan of Calicut University in the 69-kg category finished at top.

Meanwhile, S Dwarka of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), won gold medal in the 76-kg category. Preeti of Singhania University in 84-kg and Pratiksha of Mangalore University (Karnataka) in 84 plus kg weight category emerged winners.

The Association of Indian Universities and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) organised the four-day event at the Sports Authority of India’s indoor stadium here.

Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, CUHP; RS Bali, MLA and president of the state Tourism Development Corporation attended the event. Prof Baldev Bhai Sharma, VC of Kushabhau Thakre Journalism University, Raipur (Chhattisgarh); Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and Shahpur MLA KS Pathania were present as special guests.