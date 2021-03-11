Call to extend Manimahesh Yatra period by 6 months

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, May 15

The Bharmour Vyapar Mandal has demanded to organise the holy Manimahesh Yatra, which is held in Bharmour region of Chamba district, by six months, starting from May to October every year, on the lines of Badrinath and Kedarnath Yatras.

The traders also sought an international status to the yatra. At present the pilgrimage is organised for 15 days, which commences on Krishna Janmashtami every year.

The mandal President, Ranjeet Sharma, and general secretary, Suresh Thakur, said a memorandum regarding the issue had been submitted to PM Narendra Modi and CM Jai Ram Thakur through DC of Chamba, DC Rana.

They said if the time duration of the pilgrimage was extended, then the religious tourism in the district would get a big boost. The apple fruit crop and local products of the area would also get a different identity, the traders added.

Vyapar Mandal office-bearers appealed to all organisations to come together to demand international status for the pilgrimage.