Call to fight for social equality

Solan, May 4
The Devbhumi Swaran Morcha and the Devbhumi Kshatriya Sanghtan (DKS) said they would fight for social equality among various castes in the state.
They had constituted a Devbhumi Janhit Party on April 24 at Pacchad in Sirmaur district where Rumit Thakur was declared its president. Addressing mediapersons here along with Madan Thakur, president DKS, they said the party would contest the Assembly elections to safeguard the interests of the 62 lakh people of the state.
